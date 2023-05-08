Fort Carson Education Center hosts annual Education Fair to help with education assistance

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) — The Fort Carson Education Center is hosting its annual Education Fair to help people get enrolled to reach their education goals.

The event will take place at the William Reed Special Events Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

The Education Fair will see over 40 colleges, universities, and organizations from across the country.

Information on applying for tuition assistance, scholarships and grants, and how to access the GI Bill for service and family members, will also be available.

The event is open to high school students, unit members, and military spouses and food and drinks will be available.

For more information about the event or additional questions you might have you can contact (719)-526-7525.