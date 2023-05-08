Controversial proposed land-use bill killed in Colorado Senate

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A land use bill backed by Governor Jared Polis is dead at the state capitol.

The bill, SB23-213, was recently kicked back to the Colorado Senate to do some paring down. But in the end, it appears it'll never make it to the finish line with this year's legislative session set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The proposal intended to help address Colorado's lack of affordable housing by mandating that town officials designate areas of dense-housing units, multi-family homes, and apartments near bus or train stops.

Small towns, like Monument, pushed back against the Land Use bill.

Leadership in Monument criticized the bill as a one-size-fits-all measure that would've changed the town's complexion. It also might've created an influx of new residents tow officials said they don't have the infrastructure to support.

"The increased density that would be allowed if this were to pass would be catastrophic to Monument's culture," Monument Mayor Mitch LaKind told KRDO in April.

