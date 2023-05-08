Colorado State Patrol investigating hit-and-run crash involving a Dodge Ram pick-up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a hit-and-run crash following a victim who sustained serious injuries from the incident.

According to CSP, the crash occurred Sunday, May 7, at approximately 1:59 a.m., at the intersection of Colorado 50 and Otero County Road 21.

CSP reports a Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on County Road 21 when the driver failed to stop at the intersection.

The driver hit a Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound causing the driver of the second vehicle to overturn.

The passenger of the Chevrolet sustained serious injuries from the crash.

CSP says they are looking for a 1994-2001 Dodge Ram pickup that is believed to be a metallic green color with the front bumper and headlights damaged.

Authorities with CSP also report the black plastic along the top and bottom of the chrome bumper, along with the front grill, might also be missing.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call (719)-544-2424.