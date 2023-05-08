Colorado Springs Police investigating motive of a male suspect who shot a dog and fled the scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a male suspect who shot a dog who was following its owner in a residential area.

The report comes from the Colorado Springs Communications Center who received a disturbance call at the 3000 Block of De Cortez Street.

According to CSPD, investigations revealed a male and a female were arguing while running in the area.

CSPD states the male suspect produced a gun and shot an unleashed dog after it began to approach him.

Officials say the dog not only resided in the area but it had followed its owner from their residence out to a parking lot where the owner was assisting their neighbor with groceries.

According to the owner of the dog, the dog was not aggressive and they did not know the suspect.

CSPD goes on further to state the male suspect appears to not even live in the area.

Prior to CSPD arriving on the scene, the male suspect ran and CSPD is now investigating the motive for this incident.