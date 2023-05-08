Colorado Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) — This week is marking the start of Colorado Teacher Appreciation Week and it’s an ideal time to show teachers just how much we appreciate all of the hard work they do for students, families, and their communities.

In honor of the celebratory week, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) is giving you some ways to thank a teacher you might know:

Social Media: Share a post, image, or video thanking a teacher using the hashtag, #ThankATeacherCo on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook

Create a Sign: Parents can help their children create and share messages of gratitude with their teachers by creating their own “Thank a Teacher” sign You can download the template from CDE’s website here



Gift Tickets: The Colorado Rockies are celebrating teachers with discounted tickets from Friday through Sunday when they play against the Phillies and Cincinnati Reds Click here for information on how to get tickets

