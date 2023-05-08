Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 10:24 AM
Published 10:23 AM

Colorado Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

MGN

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) — This week is marking the start of Colorado Teacher Appreciation Week and it’s an ideal time to show teachers just how much we appreciate all of the hard work they do for students, families, and their communities. 

In honor of the celebratory week, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) is giving you some ways to thank a teacher you might know:

  • Social Media: Share a post, image, or video thanking a teacher using the hashtag, #ThankATeacherCo on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook
  • Create a Sign: Parents can help their children create and share messages of gratitude with their teachers by creating their own “Thank a Teacher” sign
    • You can download the template from CDE’s website here
  • Gift Tickets: The Colorado Rockies are celebrating teachers with discounted tickets from Friday through Sunday when they play against the Phillies and Cincinnati Reds
    • Click here for information on how to get tickets
  • Nominate a Teacher: Nomination forms for the 2024 Colorado Teacher of the Year are now available through Friday, June 2
    • You can fill out the form by clicking here 
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content