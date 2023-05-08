Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:39 AM

City of Colorado Springs seeks volunteers to serve on Public Art Commission

Courtesy: Public Art Commission of the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is seeking to fill three voting members on the Public Art Commission of the Pikes Peak Region.

According to the city, "the commission is charged with acting in an advisory capacity to evaluate, advocate, stimulate, and facilitate matters of public art and culture."

The commission meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m.

Applicants must reside in El Paso County.

The city said the commission seeking to fill the following positions:

  • One representative from the Southern Colorado Chapter of the American Institute of Architects
  • One education arts professional
  • One representative from the Pikes Peak Arts Council

Applications can be found and submitted at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Applications and resumes can also also be emailed to Michelle Briggs at Michelle.Briggs@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michelle Briggs, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

For more information on boards, commissions, and committees, visit http://www.coloradosprings.gov/boards

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content