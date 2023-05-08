City of Colorado Springs seeks volunteers to serve on Public Art Commission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is seeking to fill three voting members on the Public Art Commission of the Pikes Peak Region.

According to the city, "the commission is charged with acting in an advisory capacity to evaluate, advocate, stimulate, and facilitate matters of public art and culture."

The commission meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m.

Applicants must reside in El Paso County.

The city said the commission seeking to fill the following positions:

One representative from the Southern Colorado Chapter of the American Institute of Architects

One education arts professional

One representative from the Pikes Peak Arts Council

Applications can be found and submitted at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Applications and resumes can also also be emailed to Michelle Briggs at Michelle.Briggs@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michelle Briggs, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

For more information on boards, commissions, and committees, visit http://www.coloradosprings.gov/boards