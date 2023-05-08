Cañon City warns drivers of road construction expected to take 4 months to complete
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) — Pyramid Construction is set to begin some road work in Cañon City with projects expected to take 120 days to complete.
The 2A Raynolds/Pear/Field Project will oversee crew members working on erosion control, in addition to, the removal of nearby curbs and gutters.
Cañon City reports the work will start at the southern end of Raynolds Avenue, near Fremont Drive, with crew members working their way north.
Water main crews with KR Swerdferger, will work the northern end of Raynolds Avenue from Cherry Street to Pear street.
The City reports Raynolds Avenue will be closed but one lane will remain open for local residential and emergency traffic.
The project is expected to be complete by early September and will include all of North Raynolds Avenue, Pear Street from Field Avenue to Raynolds Avenue, and Field Avenue from Pear Street to Central Avenue.
For more information about the project, you can visit the City’s website by clicking the link here.