Coroner called to the scene of Teller County plane crash

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Coroner has been called to the scene of a small plane crash near Phantom Canyon Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The Federal Aviation Administration says four people were on board the single-engine Cessna T-41B. The FAA believes the crash happened Saturday morning, but the wreckage wasn't discovered until a little less than 24 hours later on Sunday morning.

A small fire started after the crash, according to Commander Lad Sullivan with the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said the scene of the crash was 'pretty bad', adding that crews had not immediately located any survivors. Sullivan told KRDO the National Transportation Safety Board requested the sheriff's office call in the county coroner.

Earlier, Teller County rescue crews hiked from Phantom Canyon Road, through rocky terrain to the crash site, about two and a half miles inward.

KRDO reached out to the Teller County Coroner for further confirmation but has not heard back yet.

The identities of the four passengers onboard the plane have not been released.