Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 9:02 PM
Published 8:17 PM

Coroner called to the scene of Teller County plane crash

KRDO

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Coroner has been called to the scene of a small plane crash near Phantom Canyon Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The Federal Aviation Administration says four people were on board the single-engine Cessna T-41B. The FAA believes the crash happened Saturday morning, but the wreckage wasn't discovered until a little less than 24 hours later on Sunday morning.

A small fire started after the crash, according to Commander Lad Sullivan with the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said the scene of the crash was 'pretty bad', adding that crews had not immediately located any survivors. Sullivan told KRDO the National Transportation Safety Board requested the sheriff's office call in the county coroner.

Earlier, Teller County rescue crews hiked from Phantom Canyon Road, through rocky terrain to the crash site, about two and a half miles inward.

KRDO reached out to the Teller County Coroner for further confirmation but has not heard back yet.

The identities of the four passengers onboard the plane have not been released.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Soicher

Spencer is the weekend evening anchor, and a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content