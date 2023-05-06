Skip to Content
Two inmates escape from Fremont County Jail, sheriff says

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two inmates have escaped from the Fremont County Jail, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says Rodolfo Varelas and Christoper Wallace climbed a fence and escaped from the jail at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Varelas, who is serving an eight-month sentence for a controlled substance offense, is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a beard.

Wallace is serving time in jail on a parole offense. He is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with blue eyes, cropped hair, and a brown goatee.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says if you see the men, do not approach them, but call the sheriff's office.  

