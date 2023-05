COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The water main break happened at Applewood Drive and Mt View Lane, between 5 and 6 o'clock this morning.

It's estimated the area will be closed for eight to ten hours.

A member with Colorado Springs Utilities says crews are responding to the scene now. It's unknown if it's the main line or a valve that broke.

About 7 homes are without water at the moment.