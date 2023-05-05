Two senior animals pass away this week at the Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo is mourning the loss of two senior animals. This week, the zoo lost an African penguin and a North American elk.

According to the zoo, Piglet the African Penguin was born at the Maryland Zoo in July 1996 before coming to the Pueblo Zoo in December 2007. In her life, she hatched multiple chicks and was the longtime companion of Maveric.

Piglet, Pueblo Zoo

The zoo said at the age of 26, Piglet had a great life thanks to the devotion of the Keeper staff.

The Pueblo Zoo also lost Natasha the North American elk. Officials said Natasha was born at the zoo and lived her entire life there.

She was described as a calm and constant presence with the zoo's American bison.

Natasha, Pueblo Zoo

The Pueblo Zoo said her long life is a testament to the work of the dedicated Keeper staff.

Natasha will be missed by all.