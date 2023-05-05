Skip to Content
Pueblo County Coroner identifies victims of separate fatal crashes this week

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner (PCC) has identified the victims of two, separate fatal crashes that occurred just this week in Pueblo County.

According to the PCC, 43-year-old Jeremy Cabrera died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Wed., May 3, near the 3300 block of N. Elizabeth St. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day, Thurs., May 4, 82-year-old Donal McCoy died after he was struck by a vehicle on E. Highway 50, near 30th Ln. The PCC said McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

