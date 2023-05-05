Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:16 PM

Pueblo Cinco de Mayo celebration continues for 53rd year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cinco de Mayo began as a way to commemorate an important battle in Mexico's history.

Today, it has grown into a way to celebrate Mexican heritage, culture, and pride.

In Pueblo Friday, one of the oldest Cince de Mayo celebrations in the state continued on for the 53rd year.

The event was held at Bessemer Park and featured live music, activities, and a lot of great food.

The event was headed up by organizers at 'El Movimiento Sigue,' a grassroots nonprofit in Pueblo that focuses on activism within the community.

This was the 53rd celebration in a row, even happening during the pandemic, when the festivities were converted into a low-rider parade. The parade was also back this year.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content