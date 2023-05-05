Pueblo Cinco de Mayo celebration continues for 53rd year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cinco de Mayo began as a way to commemorate an important battle in Mexico's history.

Today, it has grown into a way to celebrate Mexican heritage, culture, and pride.

In Pueblo Friday, one of the oldest Cince de Mayo celebrations in the state continued on for the 53rd year.

The event was held at Bessemer Park and featured live music, activities, and a lot of great food.

The event was headed up by organizers at 'El Movimiento Sigue,' a grassroots nonprofit in Pueblo that focuses on activism within the community.

This was the 53rd celebration in a row, even happening during the pandemic, when the festivities were converted into a low-rider parade. The parade was also back this year.