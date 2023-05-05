Skip to Content
Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson hosting ‘Hogs and Dogs’ adoption event May 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend the Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson is partnering with the San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society to host a special adoption event.

"Hogs and Dogs," is an opportunity for people to meet their next furry friend and give a dog a forever home.

During the event, people will also get a chance to enjoy burgers and hot dogs by Pine Creek Cheer, games, and more.

The adoption event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, and lasts until 4 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson, on 5867 N. Nevada Ave in Colorado Springs.

The San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society (SLVAWS) is a nonprofit with a mission to improve the well-being of animals in the San Luis Valley. In the past 21 years, the SLVAWS has rescued and found loving homes for more than 10,000 homeless dogs and cats.

For more information on the SLVAWS, click here.

