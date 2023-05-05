Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson hosting ‘Hogs and Dogs’ adoption event May 6
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend the Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson is partnering with the San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society to host a special adoption event.
"Hogs and Dogs," is an opportunity for people to meet their next furry friend and give a dog a forever home.
During the event, people will also get a chance to enjoy burgers and hot dogs by Pine Creek Cheer, games, and more.
The adoption event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, and lasts until 4 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson, on 5867 N. Nevada Ave in Colorado Springs.
The San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society (SLVAWS) is a nonprofit with a mission to improve the well-being of animals in the San Luis Valley. In the past 21 years, the SLVAWS has rescued and found loving homes for more than 10,000 homeless dogs and cats.