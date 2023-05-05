Late El Paso County Deputy to be honored on Law Enforcement Memorial

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) --El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy, Andrew Peery, died last year in the line of duty.

He and six others will be honored at the state's memorial in Golden, Co. Every year, members of Colorado’s law enforcement community gather to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Deputy Peery died in August of 2022, when deputies were responding to a shooting call in Security-Widefield and were immediately met with gunfire.

He was a married father with two children, a veteran, and had been with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2016. This morning, his name will be joined with three other Colorado law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the names of three historical Colorado line-of-duty deaths will be formally added to the memorial.

There are now 349 officers’ names engraved on the memorial.