FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An inmate was found unresponsive Friday, May 5, at the Fermont County Detention Center.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the 61-year-old man was found unresponsive in a single-man cell within the detention center.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into this incident.

The name of the inmate has not been released.