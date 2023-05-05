El Paso County Department of Public Works holds Career Day in partnership with School District 49

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Department of Public Works (DPW) hosted a Career Day with School District 49 to allow students to gain hands-on experience.

During Friday's career day, a group of ten high school seniors visited four different stations around DPW.

Those stations included:

Operating a backhoe

Working with surveying equipment

Building street signs with the students' names on them

Welding and receiving a steel cutout of their choosing from the plasma table in the shop

The three-hour event was for the benefit of students who have expressed interest in a public works career, and aren't planning to attend college or join the military.

Students ended Friday's event by learning how to write cover letters and resumes, and gaining interviewing skills.

DPW has made courting such students a priority, as it has faced challenges in hiring and retaining workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, DPW tried to attract new employees by dropping the requirements of a high school diploma and a commercial driver's license (CDL); the department now helps new hirees get their diplomas later, and does in-house training for CDLs so that candidates don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to attend training schools.

Recently, the department also received support from county commissioners to offer a more competitive salary and benefits package.

The effort to recruit high school graduates started last summer when a group of 55 D-49 students, reflecting a range of grades and interests, toured the DPW facility near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and North Carefree Circle.

DPW is working exclusively with D-49 at present but eventually intends to include other area school districts in the effort.