Costilla County teen reported missing

Kelly Blevins
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Costilla County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has issued an alert for a missing teen.

According to the CCSO, 13-year-old Kelly Blevins was last seen at 8:30 Friday morning at the Family Dollar in San Luis, Colorado. She was believed to be going to her mother's work but never arrived.

The CCSO said the teen is 5'7", weighs 140 pounds, has hazel eyes, and a birthmark on her neck at her hairline. Her hair is an orangish/red color but black at the roots. She is believed to be wearing black jeans, a gray pullover, red and white shoes, and a pink backpack.

If you have any information on Blevins' whereabouts, contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (719) 672-3302, or call 911.

