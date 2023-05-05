Closing arguments in Letecia Stauch murder trial end

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the defense rest in the murder trial for the El Paso County woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, stuffing his body into a suitcase, and dumping him under a bridge in Florida.

Following that, the prosecution and defense provided closing arguments.

The prosecution emphasized that the five-week trial had been about Stauch, but it should be about Gannon. They referenced Gannon's autopsy and injuries, stating Stauch "didn't stop" despite Gannon fighting her off.

The prosecution stated stabbing him 18 times and fracturing his skull "wasn't enough for her," she also shot him.

During their closing arguments, the prosecution tried breaking the defense's insanity plea, stating Stauch knew what she was doing and alleging that her dissociative identity disorder (DID) symptoms weren't brought up until after Stauch met with psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Lewis.

Prosecutor Dave Young stated, "There is only one right verdict in this case and that's guilty for all charges."

During the defense's closing arguments, they alleged Stauch had a "psychotic break" and that she had a "loving relationship" with the children up to that point.

They referred back to Lewis who claimed Stauch was "one of the most mentally ill people she ever worked with," reaffirming the alleged claim that Stauch has DID.

The defense brought up Stauch's alleged childhood abuse, stating she had to "protect herself" with knives during her childhood and it's possibly connected to stabbing Gannon.

Earlier in the trial, the defense admitted that Stauch did kill Gannon - just that she had "no idea" what she was doing.

Just before 10 a.m., the judge began discussing the verdict form with the prosecution and defense for clarification.

The jury is expected to begin deliberation.

This is a developing story.