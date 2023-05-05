Skip to Content
Active duty Fort Carson soldier arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An active duty Fort Carson soldier was arrested Thursday while trying to enter the base.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said 20-year-old William Marshall is allegedly tied to three robberies that happened in April and May at Family Dollar stores. He was arrested on three counts of aggravated robbery, a class 3 felony.

Marshall was also wanted on six counts of second-degree kidnapping, a class 2 felony.

During the robberies, CSPD said Marshall allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money. There were no reported injuries during the robberies.

CSPD said Marshall was under surveillance and in order to avoid a pursuit on the road, officers followed him to the gate at Fort Carson where he was taken into custody.

Marshall is currently in the EL Paso County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

