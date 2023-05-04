Skip to Content
Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office asks public for help identifying theft suspect

PCSO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to the PCSO, a person driving the vehicle seen above is suspected of stealing from Pepper & Petals in Pueblo Thursday. The business is located at 2115 Santa Fe Dr.

The car the suspect was driving has a distinct red front end. The rest of the car is white.

If you see this car or know who owns it, contact the PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

