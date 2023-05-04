Forest Service: Many roads and trails in Rampart Range area now open for the season

EL PASO/TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many roads in the Rampart Range area and all of Colorado's national forests are inaccessible throughout the winter and early spring months due to unfavorable or impassable conditions.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) announced Thursday that roads in the Rampart Range area have now reopened for the season thanks to favorable conditions.

The USFS said the roads were planned to be closed until May 15, but conditions are favorable to reopen them.

Visit the USFS Pike-San Isabel National Forests Twitter page to view maps of roads/closures in both the Pikes Peak Ranger District and the South Platte Ranger District.

For more information on the area, visit Pikes Peak Ranger District.