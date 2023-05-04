Skip to Content
El Paso County Sheriff’s Dep. Peery to be added to Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every year, members of Colorado's law enforcement community gather to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This year, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery will be added to the state's memorial.

Dep. Peery, 39, died in the line of duty in August 2022. He was a veteran and had been with the EPCSO since 2016.

Now, his name will join the more than 300 officers' names engraved on the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden, Colo.

In total, there will be the names of four Colorado law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 and 2022, along with the addition of the names of three historical Colorado line-of-duty deaths that will formally be added to the memorial.

With the addition of these seven names, there will be 349 officers' names engraved on the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial.

Their names will be added to the memorial on Friday, May 5.

Below are the names of the officers being added to the memorial:

  1. Miguel A. Ortiz / US DHS Immigration and Customs Enforcement / August 30, 2021
  2. David E. Mize / US DHS Immigration and Customs Enforcement / December 19, 2021
  3. Andrew S. Peery / El Paso County Sheriff’s Office / August 7, 2022
  4. Dillon M. Vakoff / Arvada Police Department / September 11, 2022

Past line-of-duty deaths:

  1. Lucien J. Morgan / Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office / May 12, 1881
  2. Benjamin A. Scott / Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office / April 1, 1882
  3. James M. Campbell / Colorado Division of Wildlife / October 15, 1945
