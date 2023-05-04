Colorado expands youth suicide prevention resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado is working to lower the youth suicide rate in our state by announcing two new resources for kids.

The suicide rate for colorado youth has remained the same since 2016—but it’s still one of the highest in the country. The two new partnerships will connect kids who have experienced a suicidal crisis with licensed therapists. They are an expansion of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s existing "Follow-Up" project -- which provides services to more than 19,000 Coloradans.

The first is called the Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners. They contact people for support within 30 days of being in an inpatient program or a hospital for suicide risk. Those first 30 days are when the risk of a suicide attempt is most high.

The second new partnership is with Second Wind Fund. They connect youth 19 and younger who are at risk for suicide to therapists. It’s a Colorado-based organization that covers the cost of therapy for kids who have financial constraints, inadequate insurance coverage, and a lack of providers in their area. The Second Wind Fund will cover the cost of 12 therapy sessions. Kids must be referred to second wind fund by a participating emergency department or inpatient program. Any parent who is concerned for their child can immediately call Colorado Crisis Services.