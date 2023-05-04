Children’s Hospital hosting annual Mental Health Town Hall for families May 9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Children's Hospital Mental Health Town Hall for parents and families.

Officials with Children's Hospital say this time of year is especially stressful for high school-aged kids with SATs, final exams, prom, graduation, and other milestones. These added stressors often bring an influx of children seeking mental health treatment into the hospital's emergency departments.

While the dramatic increase in the number of patients Children's Hospital has seen in the last two years has begun to plateau, officials said they still haven't gone back down to the pre-pandemic level.

Officials say this "new normal" is not sustainable," and encourage families to talk about mental health with kids and youth.

On Tuesday, May 9, Children's Hospital is hosting its annual mental health town hall to provide tips on how to do just that.

That town hall will cover the following:

How to ask if your child is experiencing suicidal thoughts

How to help kids address fears associated with violence targeted at schools and youth across the country

Warning signs of substance use, depression, anxiety, and more

How to navigate your child’s heightened anxiety during final exams and the upcoming summer

How to address mood disorders and find treatment

How to develop a structure or routine for your child’s summer break

The virtual open forum on child and youth mental health takes will also include a conversation and question-and-answer forum.

The conversation is also available for live interpretation in Spanish.

All families are encouraged to register ahead of time through Eventbrite.

To register and get the Zoom link for the town hall, click here.