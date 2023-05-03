Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 9:01 AM

Suspect involved in Circle Drive bank robbery now identified; arrested and faces charges

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have now identified the suspect involved in a bank robbery almost one week ago. 

The CSPD have now identified 38-year-old Colorado Springs Resident, Aron John Radej, as the suspect involved in the robbery on Monday, April 24. 

At the time of the incident, around  2:30 p.m., the CSPD Communications Center was alerted of a bank robbery at the 1100 Block of North Circle Drive. 

Patrol officers and detectives responded to the call and learned the suspect, Radej, presented a demand note to bank employees and was provided with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Prior to officers arriving on the scene, officers reported Radej had fled from the area on foot. 

On May 1, detectives with CSPD obtained an arrest warrant charging Radej with one count of Robbery. 

On May 2, members of the CSPD robbery Unit, along with the Metro Fugitive Task Force and the Tactical Enforcement Unit, located Radej at the 4400 Block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. 

Aron Radej was taking into custody without incident. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content