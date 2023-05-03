Second arrest made in 2022 homicide; Colorado Springs Police Department still asking for additional information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – An investigation into a 2022 murder has led to the arrest of another suspect who is now facing charges for first degree murder.

On Tuesday, April 25, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Krista Arellano of Colorado Springs.

This was due in part to an ongoing investigation from 2022 that involved the murder of Daxcimo Ceja.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023 the CSPD Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (VOFTF), along with the assistance of the Fountain Police Department arrested Arellano at a residence in the 7000 Block of Alegre Circle in Fountain, Colorado.

Arellano now faces charges of Accessory to first degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

At this time no further information has been released but CSPD is asking anyone who has additional information regarding this investigation to call (719)-444-7000.