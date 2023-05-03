Fort Carson to launch Weather Decision Support app to help staff and personnel during inclement weather operations

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) – US Ignite is announcing the launch of its Inclement Weather Decision Support Application for the Fort Carson army installation.

According to a recent press release, the new AI-driven app will provide operational recommendations based on real-time weather and traffic conditions.

The app was designed to help increase commuter safety and reduce costs for the installation.

According to the release, “US Ignite collaborated with Fort Carson and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center (USACE-ERDC) to identify areas where data and machine intelligence could improve already established weather safety procedures.”

In the event of inclement weather, Fort Carson leadership must decide between keeping the base open, reducing staff to “mission essential personnel” only, or reducing operating hours, all while balancing commuter safety during urgent operations.

Traditionally, Fort Carson leadership have relied on weather forecasts to make these decisions, but the new app will allow officials to gain greater visibility into weather impacts and patterns, along with roadway safety across the State region.

The release stated the Inclement Weather Decision Support App uses weather forecast and observational data from the National Weather service as a baseline, which is consistent with the information regularly used by Fort Carson leaders.

Currently, the app is still in its beta version, but the upcoming months will see the application be refined to include real-time connected vehicular data sources, like the Colorado Springs Smart Traffic Signal data.

Additionally, over the next six months, leaders at Fort Carson will be using the application and reporting needs and ideas for improvements directly to US Ignite.

Fore more information about the Inclement Weather Decision Support App you can visit the link by clicking here.