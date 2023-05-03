Developmentally disabled man reported missing in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is sending out an alert for a missing person with a developmental disability.

Collin Best was last seen Tuesday, May 5, around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Riverside Avenue walking on foot.

Best is a white, 27-year-old male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is around 5’7 and weighs about 130 pounds.

CBI says Best is Autistic and Bipolar and functions at about a 5-year-old level. CBI reports there are concerns surrounding Best’s safety because he has been suicidal in the past and fears police officers and police patrol cars.

CBI states it is unknown how Collin will react if contacted by the police and is urging witnesses to be cautious.

If you or anyone you know has seen Collin Best, CBI is asking you to call 911 or the Fort Collins Police Department at (970)-221-6540 (Extension #7).