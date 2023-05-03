Developmentally disabled male reported missing from Lakewood, Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is sending out a missing person’s alert for a 20-year-old male with a developmental disability.

Elijah Daniel Williams was last seen Tuesday, May 2, around 1 p.m. at the 4000 Block of Reed Street in Lakewood, Colorado near his school.

CBI says Williams suffers from a cognitive disorder that causes him to be confused, not understanding where he is, or what he is doing.

Williams is a white male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10 and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a navy blue t-shirt.

If you or anyone you know has information on the whereabouts of Elijah Williams you are asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at (303)-987-7333.

