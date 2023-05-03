Skip to Content
Denver reduces default speed limit by five mph

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The City and County of Denver is reducing its default speed limit on local streets from 25 mph to 20 mph.

The new change will apply to Denver’s local streets, and according to our Denver news partners, crews have already begun installing the first 20 mph signs Tuesday, May 2. 

The City of Denver says wherever speed limit signs are not posted, the default speed limit will automatically be 20 mph per City ordinance

In 2017, the City and County of Denver set a goal to reduce traffic-related deaths and serious injuries to zero by 2030. 

The new ordinance will not only draw attention to the topic of vehicle speeds but help create a culture of safety within the neighborhoods where there is a lot of biking and foot traffic. 

Over the next few years, Denver will replace and install almost 2,000 signs with the new speed limits and is focusing on areas that enter local neighborhoods. 

The City says it is also placing updated signs at major entry points such as highway ramps and arterial roadways to warn drivers of the new safety measures. 

Example of local neighborhood sign │ DenverGov.org
