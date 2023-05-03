Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Utilities “MyAccount” service unavailable for use as it undergoes new updates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Utilities is warning customers that its personal management tool, "MyAccount," will be unavailable as its website undergoes new updates. 

The program will be unavailable at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, and will remain unavailable for use until Sunday, May 7. 

Monday, May 8, the company says the new and improved "MyAccount" will be available along with added features to the platform customers can explore as well.  

The company is also urging customers that its Downtown lobby will be closed Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 7, this week. 

Customers can still make payments online and can reach Colorado Springs Utilities by using any of the following methods: 

  • Make debit or credit card payments online through KUBRA or use the automated phone service
  • Use the payment kiosk at 111 S. Cascade Avenue
  • Report utility emergencies at (719)-448-4800.
Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

