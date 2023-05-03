City of Pueblo hosts “Team Up to Clean Up” offering Pueblo residents free trash disposal services

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Pueblo is announcing it is hosting its Springtime event “Team Up to Clean Up,” offering Pueblo residents a no-cost opportunity to dispose of large household items and debris.

The event will take place Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Colorado State Fairgrounds and in addition to free trash services for Pueblo residents, individuals may receive a free energy efficiency weatherization kit and light bulbs from Black Hills Energy.

Participants can go through the Gate 3 entryway at the Fairgrounds located on Mesa Avenue and Gate 9 on Beulah Avenue.

The City says traffic will be routed through the Fairgrounds to the drop-off location and exit, through Gate 5 on Prairie Avenue.

Each household is limited to one pick-up-sized truckload only, the City states, and residents are encouraged to bring any of the following:

Furniture

Mattresses

Carpets

Used Tires

Yard Waste

Yard waste that can be easily packed in trash bags or boxes are preferred and a limit of five tires per household will be accepted with the rims removed.

The City says vehicles with building materials including concrete, soil, rocks, or any industrial and commercial waste will not be accepted. This also applies to hazardous materials, appliances, televisions, computers, or any other e-waste that will not be disposed of during the event.

Along with the “Team Up to Clean Up” event, the City of Pueblo is also partnering with Waste Connections Southside Landfill to host the Spring clean-up event “Discount Days,” that will offer 50% discounts for Pueblo residents to make dumping more affordable.

Waste Connections will accept solid waste, trash, yard trimmings, mattresses, and box springs just as long as the loads are covered and secured in order for the discount to apply.

Appliances, electronics, liquids, paint, tires, hazardous waste, construction demolition or roofing materials are not permitted as part of this discount offering.

For additional information, below is the hours of operation for Waste Connection:

Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The City says volunteers with the “Team Up to Clean Up” event are needed for help with unloading items from vehicles, placing items in dumpsters, directing traffic, and for providing information to the public.

Volunteers can contact 719-553-2613 for more information.