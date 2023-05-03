Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosts contest for anyone who can guess the date its 21-month old hippo will surpass 1000 pounds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is holding a contest for anyone who might be able to guess the date for when its resident hippopotamus, Omo, surpasses 1000 pounds.

Winners who guess the date correctly will be selected randomly, Zoo officials stated, and will receive a prize.

Omo does not get weighed every day, so when he does step on the scale again, and when he does happen to hit or surpass 1000 pounds, that’s when Zoo officials say they will announce the date and notify winners.

Zoo officials say Omo gained an additional 30 pounds throughout the month of April and that his last weight check was on Monday, May 1, where he was around 960 pounds.

The contest is open to anyone so good luck and happy guessing!