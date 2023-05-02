Skip to Content
Victim of South Nevada shooting now identified; investigation efforts still underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has now identified the victim from a shooting that took place on South Nevada Avenue. 

On Saturday, April 29, officers with the CSPD were dispatched to the 1100 Block of South Nevada Avenue around 7:13 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

CSPD reported the man died on the scene and investigation efforts were still ongoing. 

Monday, May 1, The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the man and have now identified him as 21-year-old Jesse Schiele III, who was a resident of Colorado Springs. 

The cause of death is still under investigation but CSPD says they are investigating Schiele’s death as a homicide. 

Currently, no further details are available. 

