Unclaimed Veteran Service for 4 veterans to be held next week at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- The public is invited to an Unclaimed Veterans Service next week at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

According to a release from the cemetery, the committal service will be held for four unclaimed Army and Air Force veterans who honorably served to support and defend our country.

Those veterans are:

A1C James Cook US Air Force, 1961 – 1965

PV1 Johhny Hollingshed US Army, 1976 – 1977

SGT Sharon Jackson US Army, 1973 – 1979

SP5 Loren Grigsby US Army, 1967 – 1969

Unclaimed remains occur when veterans pass away and are not claimed by relatives, friends, and/or a legal representative.

The Pikes Peak National Cemetery asks that those who attend the service arrive 15 minutes early and be mindful of the speed limits within the cemetery.

Tyler Dumas

