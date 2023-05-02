Skip to Content
Rocky Mountain National Park transitioning to cashless system for entrance fees

National Park Service

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning June 1, Rocky Mountain National Park will transition to a fully cashless fee system and only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees.

The park said visitors who are only able to pay with cash can purchase a prepaid pass from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store at Beaver Meadows, Fall River, or Kawuneeche Visitor Centers.

In a release, the park said the move to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, visit www.nps.gov/romo.  

