Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz resigns

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- At a Pueblo County Commissioner meeting Tuesday, Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz announced he has officially resigned from his government position.

KRDO has learned from Ortiz that the Pueblo Democratic Party will appoint someone for his position, most likely before his last day on May 31.

Ortiz has accepted a new position as Chief Financial Officer for Colorado State University-Pueblo. He'll begin that new role on June 1.