Police still looking for suspects in 2013 cold case that found a woman dead in her apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking into a cold case from 2013 involving a 20-year-old woman who was found dead inside her home.

On May 2, 2013, Angelina Sicola, a student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) was found dead inside of her apartment at the 3000 Block of Halfturn Road.

Upon investigation, CSPD revealed that Sicola was likely killed inside of her apartment and autopsy results showed she had died as a result of forcible strangulation.

The 2013 investigation found no suspects after numerous interviews were conducted between friends, neighbors, co-workers, and students.

Evidence from the scene was recovered and examined but investigation efforts are still ongoing CSPD states.

If you or anyone you know has information about Angelina Sicola please contact CSPD at (719)-444-7000.