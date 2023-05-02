Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 3:01 PM
Published 2:59 PM

Nearly 4,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers without power, several traffic lights affected

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map showed 3,760 customers along N. Nevada Ave. in northeast Colorado Springs are without power.

According to Colorado Springs Police, several intersections between N. Academy/I-25, south Garden of the Gods/I-25, and east to Academy/Vickers are dark due to the power outage.

People are asked to use caution when driving in these areas and treat dark intersections as a 4-way stop.

To view the outage map, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content