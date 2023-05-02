Nearly 4,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers briefly without power Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly 4,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers were without power Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:50 p.m., the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map showed 3,760 customers along N. Nevada Ave. in northeast Colorado Springs were without power.

According to Colorado Springs Police, several intersections between N. Academy/I-25, south Garden of the Gods/I-25, and east to Academy/Vickers went dark due to the power outage.

People were asked to use caution when driving in these areas and treat dark intersections as a 4-way stop.

At 4:40 p.m., Springs Utilities announced the outage was resolved.

