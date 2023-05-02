Fremont County to host Wildland Fire Incident Management Response Exercise

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (DFPC) will be hosting a Wildland Fire Incident Management/ Response exercise near the Royal Gorge.

The exercise is expected to take place Monday, May 8, through Wednesday, May 10.

According to the Canon City Fire Protection District, “participants will be exercising their ability to respond to a mock scenario revolving around a wildland fire near the southside of the Royal Gorge Bridge.”

The mock scenario will be conducted as “realistically as possible” and DFPC and local emergency responders are expected to also participate in the exercise.

Fremont County officials are warning residents of multiple emergency vehicles that might be in the area of County Road 3A throughout the exercise.

Officials say the exercise was designed to practice coordination between DFPC and local agencies and to increase incident management should a wildfire or any other hazardous incident occur throughout the State.

Phillip Daniels, Deputy Chief of the Wildland Fire Management Section at DFPC, stated it was important to keep up-to-date on the latest processes and procedures to ensure agencies keep their skills and abilities sharp in order to be cognizant of local needs.

Participants in the management exercise will include:

DFPC

Fremont County Emergency Management

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Security Fire Department

Black Forest Fire Rescue

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

For more information about the event you can contact (970)-841-9230.