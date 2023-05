COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire in a vehicle storage lot on the southeast side of town Tuesday night.

According to CSFD, the fire was in an outbuilding at 2102 Janitell Road. It damaged several of the trucks and RVs that were being stored in the lot.

Crews responded just before 9 p.m. and had the fire under control in under 30 minutes.