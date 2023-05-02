Colorado Springs Airport celebrates Avelo Airline’s first flight to Hollywood-Burbank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is celebrating Avelo Airlines’ first inaugural flight to the Los Angeles/ Hollywood-Burbank (BUR) airport.

This comes after COS introduced Avelo Airlines as its new flight carrier and announced the exclusive non-stop flights from Colorado Springs to LA.

The inaugural celebration is set to take place Wednesday, May 3, and the first inbound Avelo flight will arrive at 11:55 a.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and will see speakers from both Avelo and the Airport.

The first departure to Hollywood-Burbank is scheduled for 1:55 p.m. and visitors and guests are expected to RSVP to dana.schield@coloradosprings.gov.

Gate passes and a government ID are required to attend and passes can be picked up at the Avelo ticket counter.

For more information about the exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles you can go to the link here.