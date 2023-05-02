Skip to Content
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launches first-ever recycling program

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is appointing Circular Action Alliance as the organization in charge of implementing Colorado’s new statewide recycling program.

The program comes under the Producer Responsibility Program for Statewide Recycling Act.

The Act, requires companies that sell products in packaging, paper products, and food serviceware to fund a statewide recycling system to recycle those materials.  

Circular Action Alliance is a non-profit organization that was created in response to the Act. 

The organization will help develop a cost-effective recycling program that provides free and equitable recycling of packaging and paper for all Coloradans.

Before that, however, the Alliance will have to complete a statewide needs assessment by January 30, 2024 to evaluate the recycling infrastructure throughout all areas of the states. 

Following the assessment, the Alliance will then develop a program plan to explain how it will implement the new recycling program to best serve Coloradans by 2030 and 2035. 

CDPHE says they are committed to achieving a 45% waste diversion rate by 2036. 

For more information about CDPHE’s work you can visit their website by clicking the link here

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

