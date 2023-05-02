Barry Morphew files $15 million civil suit against prosecutors, Chaffee County, law enforcement

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barry Morphew has filed a civil suit again prosecutors, Chaffee County, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to a release from Morphew's attorney, the suit is seeking $15 million dollars for "the damages caused by the defendant prosecutors, Chaffee County, and law enforcement officials."

"Barry suffered the indignity of being wrongfully arrested, jailed, and prosecuted for a crime he did not commit. We will not rest until those responsible for this miscarriage of justice are held accountable," Iris Eytan, Morphews' lead counsel said in the release.

The release from Morphew's lawyers ends by stating that Barry Morphew and his daughters continue to urge authorities to find Suzanne Morphew, who has been missing for nearly three years.

When asked, the CBI said it does not have a comment on the suit.

The murder case against Barry Morphew was dismissed on April 19, 2022. He was accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has never been found.

