Attempted robbery and carjacking unsuccessful by two unidentified male suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Colorado Springs Department (CSPD) are looking into an attempted robbery and carjacking that took place on E. Bijou Street. 

Tuesday, May 2, around 6:54 a.m. officers with CSPD were dispatched to the 3900 Block of E. Bijou Street on reports of a robbery and attempted carjacking. 

Officers reported the victim was leaving for work when they were approached by two male suspects. 

CSPD reports the suspects were unable to successfully complete the robbery and left the area on foot. 

The suspects have not been identified and no further details have been released. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

