Pueblo PD participating in diaper drive throughout the month of May

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is participating in the Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado's diaper drive throughout the month of May.

Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado will be accepting children's diapers from May 1 - May 31 and all donations will go to children in the community.

The Pueblo Police Department, located at 200 S. Main St., is a drop-off location. Pueblo's nine fire stations (not including the station at the Pueblo Airport) are also drop-off locations.

You can drop off new, children's diapers at any of these locations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday throughout the month of May.

For more information, visit Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado.