Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 2:08 PM

Pueblo man arrested over the weekend for allegedly firing rifle in the air in Bessemer

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shots fired call just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1400 block of E. Orman Ave.

The PPD said witnesses told officers that the suspect was in the street, shirtless and firing a rifle in the air.

Responding officers located the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Isaac Maestas, on E. Orman Ave. They also found multiple .223 and 9mm shell casings in the front yard of Maesta's residence. Inside the residence, four 9mm handguns and an AR-15 rifle were also recovered, according to the PPD.

Maestas is facing charges for the prohibited use of a weapon.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content