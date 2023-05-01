Missing El Paso County Deputy last seen in Parker has now been safely located

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Deputy who was reported missing on Thursday, April 27, has now been safely located.

The EPCO stated Kevin Sypher, 56 , has been in touch with the Parker Police Department (PPD) and thanked the community for their prayers and support, according to a recent tweet.

Sypher was reported missing Thursday, April 27, by the EPCSO and was last seen leaving his home in north Parker near Sandreed Circle around 9 a.m. in the morning.

He was last spotted by neighbor's through their security camera and was seen walking toward the Cherry Creek Trail wearing a gray hoodie while carrying two trash bags.

During the time he was missing, family members and PPD described the situation as being “out-of-character” for Sypher.

PPD also stated there were no signs that Sypher could be in danger and they didn’t have any criminal activity that could possibly be associated with his disappearance.

Since being found, there has been no new information regarding Sypher’s condition or what happened between his disappearance Thursday.